Robert “Bob” Charles Morris of Topeka, Kansas, passed away November 25, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born December 10th, 1951, to Wanda Sweet Martin and Leo Morris in Garnett, KS. Bob was raised by his mother and his stepfather Ray Martin in Osawatomie, Kansas.
Bob was united in marriage to Carol Elaine Allen on July 17, 1981, where they made their home. Together they raised four children in Ottawa, Kansas.
He worked in construction for many years and was the proud owner of B&E Tobacco for over fourteen years with his wife Elaine. Once retired, Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and sharing his favorite snack, Tootsie Rolls, with them. Bob loved going to rock concerts from a young age into adulthood. He would sing along in the car to any song he knew and sometimes make up his own lyrics. He enjoyed driving his truck and when he had one, riding his Harley and taking the boys for rides. Before returning to Kansas, Bob and Robby spent time in Pueblo, Colorado enjoying the mountains.
Bob is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Wanda and Ray Martin, and his father Leo Morris. He is survived by his wife Elaine, and children Carol Ann, Amy, Robby and Levi. Bob is also survived by five grandchildren, McKenzie, Benton, Ryan, Anna and Emma.
A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Midland Care Connection. Cards can be sent to Davidson Funeral Home in Topeka, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.