1941-2020
Bob Dunaway, age 79, Paola, died 3/1/2020. He was a retiree of Taylor Forge.
Cremation, no services.
Survivors: wife Sue of 49 years; daughters Angela (Glenn) Prothe and Brandy (Jeff) Hempen; grandchildren Andrea, Holly, and Lydia Prothe; and great granddaughter Ivy Prothe.
Memorials: Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
