Robert "Bob" E. Jester, 87, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
Family will meet with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks. Interment will take place in the Louisburg Cemetery with military honors.
Bob was born Monday, December 18, 1933, in Kansas City, KS, the son of James F. and Mary (Armstrong) Jester. He grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Argentine High School. He then attended Kansas City Jr. College and Emporia State University before entering the United States Army.
Bob served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged on January 31, 1963.
Bob was united in marriage to Ruth Olivia Lockman on December 23, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas. They made their home in Kansas City and became the parents of two children Kathleen and Michael. They moved to Overland Park before moving to Louisburg in 1970.
He worked as an accountant for many years.
His extra-curricular activities included bird watching and feeding, feeding deer, and woodworking. He enjoyed music whether it be gospel music, classical music, big band, hymns, or easy listening. Bob and Ruth worked in the prison ministry for many years making a difference in many people's lives through their ministry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth, and brother James F. Jester.
Survivors include his daughter Kathleen Ruth (Gregory) Armstrong of Louisburg; son Michael Robert Jester of Kansas City, MO and his significant other Gayle Thorne; two grandchildren Jeremy Lee (Jamie) Armstrong of Louisburg and Kristin Rae (Sean) Armstrong Gray of Shawnee; 3 great grandchildren Ezri Eden, Oakli Dawn, and Emerson Lee Armstrong; sister Betty Jean Yowell of Overland Park; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Kansas City Hospice House & Palliative Care or Olives Hope c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Bob’s tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
