Robert (Bob) Lee Smith, age 88, of Paola, KS, died Sunday July 16, 2023, at North Point Nursing.
Bob was born May 25, 1935, in Kansas City, MO., son of Willis and Alberta Faye (Foster) Smith. He attended school at Osawatomie where he graduated with the class of 1953.
After high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Army. During this time, he was a combat medic. He served in Korea, Vietnam, and Germany. Bob was honorably discharged in 1977 after 20 plus years and finished his time doing what he loved, serving as stable master at Fort Riley, KS.
On December 31, 1960, Bob and Marlene Hahn were united in marriage in Osawatomie. Bob and Marlene had two children; Kendyl “Keni” and Charleton “Chuck”. The family made their home Miami County near Paola.
Bob spent all of his free time serving the Boy Scouts as the Scoutmaster for troop 100. He attended Philmont Scout Ranch five times with the troop and two additional times for leadership training. During his time in service to the Boy Scouts, Bob earned the prestigious Silver Beaver award, wood badge, and was a vigil member of the Order of the Arrow, Tamegonit Lodge. Bob was a four-time Campmaster at Camp Naish.
Bob and Marlene were members of the Frontier Twirlers square dancing group. They attended state and national conventions. Bob served as a local, district and state officer for the Kansas State square dancing association.
He was an active member of the Paola Methodist Church. In his free time, Bob enjoyed tending to the yard and cutting down Marlene’s flowers. His favorite past time was being with his wife, children and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Marlene of the home, daughter Keni (Lee) Mossman of Olathe, KS, son Chuck (Lynn) Smith of Overland Park, KS, five grandchildren: Victoria (Kevin) Bledsoe, Alex (Alicia) Haines, Laura Mossman, Zachary (Dede) Smith and Tristan Smith. Along with other family and friends.
Visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, First United Methodist Church of Paola followed by Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Memorials are to the Boy Scout Troop 100 or the Alzheimer’s Association and may be sent c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
