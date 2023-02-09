Robert “Bob” Paul Schmid Sr., age 84, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Village Shalom Retirement Community in Overland Park, KS.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS 66053. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place after the service at the Wagstaff Cemetery.
Bob was born on Sunday, February 20, 1938, in Hickman Mills, MO. He was the second of six children to Karl and Lucinda (Beeman) Schmid. Bob grew up and lived in Louisburg most of his life. He graduated from Louisburg High School with the class of 1956.
Bob was married to Patricia Ann Little on Saturday, October 6, 1956. From their union they had two children, Robert Jr. and Krista. They were happily married for over 60 years.
Family and church meant the world to him. He was very active in church over the years, Somerset Baptist, Chiles Baptist, First Baptist of Louisburg and Antioch Community Baptist. Bob served on the board of directors at Youth for Christ and was active in donating his time and company to the building of the camps. They sponsored a multitude of CUBI students.
He worked for A&M Dry Cleaners after high school making deliveries. He then went to work for Walter’s Foundations in Paola, KS and learned the business from Ivan. Bob and Pat started their own business, Bob Schmid Foundations, in 1974 and added flatwork and excavating to the business over time. He built the company to the largest in the KC area for several years. They ran the company for over 30 years before closing the doors. He taught some college classes on concrete work through this time.
Bob went back to doing dry cleaning deliveries for several years until his stroke forced him to retire. After Pat passed away, he moved in to Vintage Park Assisted Living where he enjoyed playing dominos, cards and puzzles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia, son Robert Jr., two brothers, Freddie and Victor Schmid, and one sister, Sharon Schmid.
Survivors include daughter, Krista (Scott) Lee, daughter-in-law, Cindy Schmid, two sisters, Betty (Paul) Doyle and Paula Gustafson, six grandchildren, Sara (J.W.) Ricahrds, Taylor (Lindsay) Schmid, Christopher (Alyssa) Lee, Charleen Linder, Veronica Lee and Bradley (Michaela) Lee, and 10 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to the American Stroke Foundation, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053.
