1921-2022
Robert (Bob) Rauf was born on Dec. 6, 1921, and departed this life on Jan. 11, 2022, at the age of 100!
His parents were Ernst and Johanna Rauf, who owned and operated a small grocery store in Covington, KY, where all four Rauf children worked at one time or another. He graduated from Covington Latin High School in 1937 but was too young to attend college, so he worked in the grocery store for a year. He then went on to attend the University of Cincinnati and graduated as an electrical engineer in 1943. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 (still a student at U.C.) and was honorably discharged in 1943 due to medical reasons.
Bob was a lifelong U.C. Bearcats and Cincinnati Reds fan. He loved all sports, but especially baseball, at which he excelled. He was inducted into the Northern KY Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 for playing the game and coaching American Legion teams. Excerpt from induction: “Bob started his baseball career with the Covington Comets…He was a very ‘sure-handed’ infielder and high average hitter. He was our best-looking prospect for the Majors in 1940.”
After living in Northern KY for 74 years, Bob retired and moved to Paola to be near his daughter Kitty and her family. He joined the Paola Country Club and enjoyed playing in the Sr. Golf League for many years. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports (especially baseball) and attending their numerous school and church activities. He could frequently be found staying with the kids while Kitty ran errands. A strong bond between “Grampa” and his grandkids ensued.
Bob was a devoted Catholic and pro-life advocate his entire life, praying the rosary daily and attending mass as often as possible. He will be greatly missed by all.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Mary Brauckmann and Marjorie Long. He is survived by his daughter Kitty Timpe (Doug); their children Zach (Manon), Seth (Elizabeth), Eric (Sarah), Pete, Erin, Maddie, and Ben; five great grandchildren; his sister Jeannette Melching; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022; rosary at 10:30 a.m.; funeral mass 11:00 a.m. at Paola Holy Trinity Catholic Church; burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials are to Holy Trinity Catholic Church and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
