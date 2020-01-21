Robert "Curtis" Silver

1984-2020
Robert Curtis "Curly" Silver, age 35, of Paola, Kansas, passed away January 10, 2020.
Curtis was born February 7, 1984. He was the youngest of three children born to Rod and Sue (Rippetoe) Silver. He played soccer, roller hockey, and football as a lineman. He attended elementary school at Hillsdale which is where he earned the nickname of "Curly" due to his dribbling ability which was similar to Curly Neal of the Harlem Globetrotters. Curly graduated from Paola High School in 2002. He attended Johnson County Community College.
On September 13, 2013, he was united in marriage to Ashley Coons at the family home in Paola. Curtis received the great bonus of gaining two children with this marriage, Eejay and Dawsyn. They became known as "the BEST SILVER COONS" family. They made their home in Paola.
Curtis was co-owner in his father's business Mid-West Fertilizer/Midwest Connections where he worked alongside his brother Nathan. Midwest Connections is an internet service provider in eastern Kansas and western Missouri.
Curtis' favorite pastime was the time he spent with his family. He enjoyed a good pizza, watching movies, golfing, playing gin rummy, anything to do with technology, shopping, and playing pool. Another hobby he had was building legos with his kids.
Curtis was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Robert and Wilma Silver and maternal grandparents Curtis and Betty Rippetoe.
He is survived by his wife Ashley and children Eejay and Dawsyn of the home; parents Rod and Sue Silver of Paola; sister Lacy Davidson (Chase) of Paola; brother Nathan Silver of Paola; father and mother-in-law Mike and Carla Brocker of Parker; grandmother-in-law Joyce Hardesty of Paola; two brothers-in-law Dustyn Coons (Briyanna) of Spring Hill and Robert Brocker (Amber) of Osawatomie; nieces and nephews Lila, Kaylee, and Alana Davidson, Jaxon Silver, Kaydynce and Davylyn Coons, Henry Brocker, Karlee and Kayden Tarter; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial visitation: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl Street, Paola, Kansas.
Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Paola Country Club, 29651 Old Kansas City Road, Paola, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.