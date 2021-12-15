Robert E. Baughman died unexpectedly on November 21 at the age of 57. He resided in Warsaw, Mo, with his wife Frances Gatlin.
Rob was born on August 14, 1964, in Paola, KS to Joe Baughman and Merilee Roethel Baughman. He graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1983. After high school Rob attended Pittsburg State University for Heating and Cooling. He then joined International Association of Sheet Metal and worked for the union 36 years before retiring in 2020.
Rob enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing. His home of nearly 15 years was in a place he loved, Warsaw, MO., with his wife of 16 years, Frances, and their beloved dogs Bo and Salvy. Rob enjoyed helping build or fixing anything and everything for his family and friends. There wasn’t much he couldn’t do.
Rob is survived by his wife, Frances Gatlin of Warsaw, MO; son, Nick Baughman (Lacie) of Oak Grove, MO; daughter Natalie Rothfusz (John) of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren, Landon Baughman, Layna Baughman, and Sawyer Rothfusz; parents, Joe and Merilee Baughman of Paola, KS; sister, Joi Brown of Overland Park, KS; stepson, Brett Parks (Shauna) of Oak Grove, MO; stepson, Jamie Parks (Tiffany) of Grain Valley, MO; step grandchildren Jace Parks, Bre Parks, Jet Parks, and Amos Parks; niece, Breanna Hanson (Nick) of Overland Park, KS; nephew Holden Brown of Belton, MO.
A Celebration of Life was held on December 5th at Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 2, 2902 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64129.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rob’s memory to: Lighthouse Church, 1402 E 303rd St., Paola, KS 66071 OR American Cancer Society (cancer.org) PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
