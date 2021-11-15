October 16, 1956 – November 3, 2021
Robert “Bob” Ober, aka “Bubba” to many, rejoined his soulmate, Leslie, in Heaven on November 3, 2021, in Independence, Missouri. Bob was born on October 16, 1956 in Olathe, Kansas, to Jesse and Glenna (Burkhart) Ober.
Bob married the love of his life, Leslie, on March 17, 1987—together, they were a force to be reckoned with, although at times we all thought they might kill each other first! Bob graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in 1988, and spent the next 28 years serving the citizens of Miami County at Louisburg Police Department, Spring Hill Police Department, and Osawatomie Police Department, where he retired in 2016.
Bob and Leslie (a long-time EMS worker and a certified LPN) had spent their lives in service to their communities, and finally had the opportunity to see the country in an RV, and spend time with many loved ones. Sadly, Leslie passed away unexpectedly in 2018, and Bob returned to Kansas and Missouri once more.
Bob loved hunting, and taught his kids and grandkids to love it as well; in his retirement he got “hooked” on fly fishing and became quite proficient in tying his own flies. Bob could talk guns for hours, was a law enforcement firearms instructor, and could often be found after his return to Kansas at the shooting range helping others. He loved Harleys, and rode until he was no longer able; he helped start the Kansas VIII chapter of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
After he gave up hunting and riding, Bob could often be found hanging out with family and friends, enjoying a cold beverage, and regaling them with stories from his years as a police officer (we can neither confirm nor deny there may have been some embellishments!) and making them laugh from his wild sense of humor and sarcasm.
Welcoming Bob at the Pearly Gates are his soulmate, Leslie, his parents, and his brother, Scott Ober. Bob leaves behind to cherish (and chuckle at) his memories: Sons, Rob Ober and wife Jennifer of League City, Texas, and Mike Burns and wife Amy of Odessa, Missouri; daughters, Becky James and husband Darwin of Amsterdam, Missouri, and Crystal Robinson of Santa Fe, Texas. Adored grandchildren: Ashley Grounds, Miranda Bunch, Jaid (Justin) King, Alyssa Ober, Katie Burns, Tanner Burns, Tyler Johnson, and Kristen Johnson; fur grandbabies: Trinity, Stoick, Squirrel, Freya, Astrid, and Halina. Great-granddaughters Emma, Nova, Faith, Mia, and Valerie. Niece Erika Davidson and her children Levi, Easton, and Hadleigh, and sisters Jessica (Patrick) Hoss and Kelly Ober.
Per Bob’s wishes, he was cremated and no formal funeral will be held. Instead, the family invites all of his loved ones (friends and family) to join them in the Spring for a Celebration of Bob’s Life Party…location and date TBA. Thank you to everyone for your words of encouragement and support, and your prayers…every single one was heard, felt, and appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.