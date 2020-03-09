Robert Hill

1949-2020
Robert Richard "Rick" Hill II passed away on March 6, 2020, at the age of 70, after a valiant battle with kidney cancer & heart problems. He was surrounded by his family. Rick lived in Paola, KS, with his wife Valerie Hill nee Ecklund. They were married for 31 years.
He was the dearest father of Shannon (Logan) Price; and Dylan Hill; brother to John, Ken (Angela) Hill; and Sue (Ed) Rutherford; dear grandfather of Taylor, Caden and Mason; brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Richard “Bob” Hill, his mother, Mary “Wanda” Carr, and his grandparents.
Rick proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf and watching all things sports related. He regretted the possibility that he would not live to see his grandchildren grow older and watch them play sports.
A Celebration of Life is planned for family and friends on March 21, 2020, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Nighthawk Winery, 16381 West 343rd St, Paola, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Miami County Cancer Foundation, 907 N Pearl St, Paola, KS 66071 or Olive's Hope Pet Rescue, PO Box 286, Pleasanton, KS 66075.
Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
