Robert John Moody, age 87, of Paola, passed away January 17 at his home. He was born on April 26, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan, to Van John and Felicia R. Rozneck Moody.
Robert enlisted in the United States Navy on January 4, 1951, and served his country until receiving an Honorable Discharge on February 15, 1954. On July 9, 1955, he was united in marriage to Margaret Zacher in Roeland Park, Kansas. They lived in Johnson County Kansas until moving to Paola in 1971. Before retirement Robert was employed with the FAA as an Electronic Technician for over 35 years.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Texas during the winter months and across the country from Alaska to Hawaii. Roberts hobbies were farming, building electronic devices and operating his ham radio, talking to people all over the world.
Surviving Robert is his wife Margaret of the home, sons Michael John Moody(Beverly), Brian Joseph Moody (Debbie), daughters Linda Wood (Kris Christian),Theresa Ann Gomez(Paul), Michelle Eisenbarth (Mark), sister Joan Harris, and brother James David Moody 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 22nd, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola with burial at the Holy Cross Cemetery. To leave condolences or to leave a message to the family of Robert please go to share a memory tab at www.dengelmortuary.com.
