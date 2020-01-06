Robert Knight

Robert Duane Knight, age 63 of Osawatomie, KS, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Olathe Medical Center.
Bob was born August 11, 1956 in Topeka, Kansas. He was the eldest of two born to Wayne L. & Mary C. (Horgan) Knight. He attended Seaman High School in Topeka graduating with the Class of 1974. After high school, Bob attended Kansas State University majoring in Animal Husbandry.
After college in 1978, Bob moved to Osawatomie, Kansas, and started working for Pretz’s Dairy. During this time he did just about everything on the farm. He milked, hayed and tended to the cattle. Then, in 2004, the dairy closed and Bob went to work for Miami County Road and Bridge. For the county, he drove a road grader.
In 1997, Bob met his best friend and the love of his life, Marietta Sue Martin. They were united in marriage in Osawatomie on April 20, 2016. They made their home on a farm east of Osawatomie. With this marriage, Bob gained two step children, Shane & Jennifer.
Bob and Sue loved to travel all over antiquing. He enjoyed NASCAR, Sprint Car, Dirt Track racing and drag racing. If it was on wheels, he loved watching. Bob had a heart of gold and over the years has touched so many lives. He was always willing to help if someone needed it.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include the love of his life Sue of the home, two step children, Shane Tomey of Osawatomie, KS and Jennifer Arnold of Spring Hill, KS, five grandchildren and one great grandchild, Brother Rick Knight of Topeka, KS. Along with other family and many friends. Bob will be missed by many.
Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Osawatomie City Auditorium. Memorials to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.