Robert Duane Knight age 63 of Osawatomie, KS died Friday December 27, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center.
Bob will be cremated and there is a visitation 3-7 pm Thursday January 2, 2020 at the Osawatomie City Auditorium. Memorials are to the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association,
