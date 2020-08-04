Robert Lee Jamison, age 45, of Paola, KS, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, following a stroke. Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Rob was born on October 15, 1974, in Kansas City, KS. He attended school in Shawnee, KS and lived in the surrounding area most of his adult life. Rob was an avid reader who enjoyed everything from history and musical biographies to science fiction; an enthusiastic music lover; and an outspoken supporter of free speech in all its forms. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Rob is survived by his wife, Melanie; his parents, Charles and Patricia Jamison; his sister, Nicole (Keith) Brockington; his brother, Timothy Jamison; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the American Library Association Office for Intellectual Freedom to commemorate his love of reading and support of freedom of expression for all.
