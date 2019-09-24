Robert Masters

Robert Randall “Randy” Masters, 63, Hillsdale, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from an accidental death.
Visitation will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 with the Celebration of Life to follow at 3:30 p.m. all at Hillsdale Presbyterian Church, 22875 W. 255th St, Paola, Kansas 66071. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nathan Project or American Cancer Society. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913-592-2244) Condolences may be left at wwwbrucefuneralhome.com
Randy was born January 30, 1956 in Charleston, West Virginia to Dr. Francis “Frank” Wynne Masters Jr. and Eleanor Jean (Cooper) Masters. He grew up in Mission Hills, Kansas. Randy attended Pembroke High School and graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1975. Randy attended University of Kansas and became a paramedic through KU’s Hospital program in 1979. He worked as a paramedic for JOCO Med Act. Randy retired ranked as a Lieutenant, serving from 1979-2011. At the time of his retirement, Randy was told he was the longest paramedic to serve on an ambulance. Randy married Margaret “Maggie” B. Rinehart on May 5, 1990 in Mission, Kansas. They lived in Prairie Village, Kansas before moving to Hillsdale, Kansas in 1993. Their daughter, Katie, was born shortly after their move to Hillsdale. Randy loved playing golf, hunting and fishing, as well as water skiing and snow skiing.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Francis “Frank” Wynne and Eleanor Jean Masters; brother-in-law Mark Rinehart and mother-in-law Paula Rinehart. He is survived by his wife Maggie of the home; daughter Katie and husband Zach Vredenburg and newborn grandson James Robert, Shawnee, Kansas; daughter Jules Vassaas, Norway; sister Pam Appenfeller and husband Dr. Greg Appenfeller, Leawood, Kansas and their two daughters; brother Francis “Frank” W. Masters III, and wife Cindy Masters, Pittsburg, Kansas and their two daughters and son-in-law and three children; sister-in-laws and brother in-laws Mindy and Jeff Skinner, Moore, Oklahoma and Kelly and Shawn Swearngin, Spring Hill, Kansas and their children and grandchildren; Mark’s five children and six grandchildren and widow Cheri and also many cousins and many, many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.