March 6,1953 - August 1, 2021
Mike Evans was born in Oxford, MS.
He spent his childhood in Whitehaven TN. Lived most of his adult life in Mississippi and retired to Mountain Home, Ar. in 2017.
Mike spent the final days of his life in Louisburg, KS, so he could be close to his family.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Betty Evans, his son Matthew Evans, and his sisters Mary Kay Parsons and Camie Evans.
Mike is survived by Donna Evans, his loving Wife of 48 years, his son Casey Evans, his daughter Cecilia Evans Bell, 4 grandchildren: Adam Bell, Noah Bell, Alyssa Evans and Aiden Evans. Mike is also survived by 3 sisters: Joanne Foren, Alice Morell and Pattie Mcclain.
Mike touched the lives of many and will be missed by all who knew him.
There will be a Celebration of Life Party on 8/14/2021
