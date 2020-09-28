Robert Steven Newth passed away September 22, 2020, leaving behind a wife of 36 years, Nancy Newth, three daughters, Sarah King Newth, Kim Snyder and Shannon Smith. His daughter Stephanie Newth passed in 2017. Also leaving behind 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He will be cremated, and there are no services planned at this time. Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home Osawatomie 913-755-2114.
