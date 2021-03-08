Robert R. “Bob” Eggert of Stilwell, Kansas, died peacefully on March 4, 2021.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at Louisburg Cemetery in Louisburg, KS.
Bob was born December 29, 1937, in Perkins County, Nebraska. He graduated from Grant High School and, forgoing a football scholarship, enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served with distinction for over 20 years in Wyoming, Germany, South Carolina, Alaska, Virginia, Turkey, Italy, Thailand, Louisiana, and Kansas. It was in Germany that Bob met his wife of over 63 years, the love of his life.
After leaving the Air Force, Bob worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as a Lead Service Technician in both Wichita and Olathe, Kansas for 23 years before retiring in Stilwell, Kansas.
He was a friend, mentor, coach, and substitute parent to countless young people he encountered, whether in his personal life or work. He could be counted on to give advice, encouragement, motivation, and gentle correction in his calm demeanor, always with the reassurance that failing the first time is part of learning and growing.
He would always say his greatest accomplishment was to have both of his children graduate from college, a first in his family. He loved to share in their success and accomplishments and would offer a kind word when things did not go as planned. Next to his wife and children, he adored spending time with his two granddaughters.
Bob was an avid woodworker, spending hours in his shop. When not in the shop, he was passionate about feeding “his” birds from over 15 feeders in his yard. His desire and attempt to outsmart the squirrels resembled a Warner Brothers Cartoon.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father, Agnes and Walter Eggert and a sister, Peggy of Grant, Nebraska.
Bob is survived by his wife, Hedwig of Stilwell, two children, Beate Pettigrew and husband, Tom of Shawnee KS, Harold Eggert and wife, Kathe of Houston Tx, two sisters, Mary Stanley of Kirksville, MO and Barbara Prouty of Omaha, NE, two grandchildren, Alexandria Ballenger and husband, Luke of Des Moines IA, and Cassandra Nguyen and husband, Hai of Shawnee KS, and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
