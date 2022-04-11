On April 9, 2022, Robert R Kistler of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away at the age of 93.
Bob, as he was known, was the son of Raymond and Mattie Kistler who preceded him in death.
Bob was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 15, 1929. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1947 and immediately following joined the US Army and served in the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart and honorably discharged in 1953. Bob retired from the Post Office in Paola in 1987. He enjoyed golf, woodcarving and travel.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Naomi Kistler, son Charles Kistler and grandson Joseph Kistler.
Bob is survived by a son Steven Kistler (Jeanne) of Guthrie, Oklahoma, 3 daughters Margaret Daggs (Chuck) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sherree Day of Peculiar, Missouri, and Terry Caldwell of Fontana, Kansas. Step-children Larry Rayl (Loretta), Sandy Love and Terry Rayl, and a sister Kathy Bratton. Bob also had 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a very special friend Joyce Lile.
A private family service will be at the Stanton Cemetery.
Arrangements: Dengel & Son Mortuary, Paola Chapel.
