Robert “Steve” Chadwick was born at home just north of Osawatomie, Kansas, on Aug. 25, 1952.
Steve attended the Fairview Country School through the seventh grade and later graduated at Spring Hill High.
Steve had various kinds of jobs in his lifetime but mainly a professional sheetrock hanger all over the Kansas City area from houses to high-rises. During his last 10 years, he worked as a maintenance worker for Russ.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lorna Chadwick; his brother Howard Lee and great-grandchild Kingston.
Steve leaves behind two brothers Leroy and Dale; two sisters Gayle and Kathy; and two daughters Bridget and Tanya. Steve also had five grandchildren Samantha, Tylor, Shyla, Elijah, and Lexie and three great grandchildren Lily, Willow and Lyrick.
We’ll miss Steve and like what was said “His honesty, loyalty and service.”
Also known as Uncle Steve, Wesley and Wade made sure of that.
Steve died in his home of natural causes at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020.
He will be laid to rest at Goodrich Cemetery alongside Dad and Mom, Howard and Lorna Chadwick.
We will miss you Steve.
