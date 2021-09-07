Robin Raye McClelland, a long time resident of Linn Valley, Kansas passed away at KU Medical Center on September 02, 2021.
She was born 08/21/1958 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a graduate of Hickman Mills High School in 1976. She worked for the Pomona School District in Pomona, Kansas, for 20 years and then went to work for KU Medical Center in 2005 as a Payroll Clerk.
She was proceeded in death by her grandparents and two brothers, Ray Clevenger and Michael Heckart, and her grandson Trentan McClelland.
She is survived by her parents Raymond Clevenger and Donna Heckart, two brothers Ron Clevenger and Kerry Clevenger, 3 daughters, Jamie Bishop, Jill Fawl, and Jodi Murphy, two step children Jessica and Tristan McClelland. Her first husband and father of her children John Bigham, and her current husband Terry McClelland. She has 17 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
She requested to be cremated, and the family is planning a celebration of life in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.