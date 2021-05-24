Rodney Gale Wood, age 62, of Paola, passed away at the Life Care Center in Osawatomie, Kansas. He was born on November 4, 1958, in Raymore , Missouri to Kenneth Wood and Nancy Fletcher. He was raised by Kenny and Velma Wood in the Raymore and Peculiar, Missouri area, graduating in 1977 from Ray-Pec High School.
As a young adult Rodney worked for Grand Metal Company before working and retiring from Taylor Forge in Paola, Kansas after 30 years of employment.
Rodney’s hobbies were hunting, fishing, riding his Harley and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid Chiefs fan and also enjoyed watching the Royals on TV.
Rodney was preceded in death by his father, step- mother Velma, grandparents, baby sister, and brother.
Survivors are his daughters Megan Wood and Jessica Wood, mother Nancy Fletcher, sisters Tracy Dugger and Vicky (Doug) Evert, brothers Roger (Gloria) Wood, Jake Messmer, and Ben Messmer, and 5 grandchildren.
Mortorcycles are welcome. Visitation Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola, Kansas, with graveside at 2:30 p.m. Holy Cross Cemetery.
