Roger Dean Mathia passed away on November 4, 2021, in his home. He was 75. He was born on April 15, 1946, to Edna Pearl (Stephens) Mathia and William "Frank" Mathia in Miami County, KS. His father passed away in 1954, and Edna remarried in 1960 to Everett Ray "Hap" Carson, who gladly took on raising Roger.
Roger graduated from Paola High School in 1964. He joined the US Army Reserves in 1964 and served as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics Instructor with 89ARCOM Unit in Osawatomie. He was honorably discharged in 1970.
He was married to Linda Sue Collins in 1968. From this marriage he had two children, Michael and Christie. This marriage ended in divorce. He was remarried in 1992 to Toni Rae (Porter). From this marriage he gained his family of four "bonus" daughters. He was widowed in 2013.
Roger worked for several companies over his career. Some of those being Fluor, Boeing, and Black and Veatch. He was most proud of his work with Bechtel, where he worked as an expeditor for many years. He enjoyed traveling in this position and he made many dear friends from all over the country.
Roger was a loving, loyal person. Protective in nature, he would drop everything to help someone in need. He loved hunting and fishing, playing cards, and listening to music. He was a Corvette enthusiast and greatly enjoyed his fast cars of which he took meticulous care.
Survivors include his children Michael Mathia (Dana), Christie Feuerborn (Christian), four "bonus" daughters Kristi Barrett, Kathy Jones (Tim), Kendra Hatfield (Spencer), Kara Hatfield, 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, plus many friends and family. They were the most important to him of all things in his life.
Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021. Service 11 a.m. Saturday November 13, 2021, all at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial of Ashes at Antioch Cemetery in Antioch, KS.
Memorials are to the Olathe Cancer Center or the Olathe Hospice send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
