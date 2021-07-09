1934-2021
Roger Dean Prothe, 86, of Paola, KS, went to meet his heavenly father on July 6, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1934, to Elmer Prothe & Josephine (Overbeck) Prothe. He is survived by his wife Clarene, daughter Leanne, 8 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his two sons Ron and Scott, daughter-in-law Brenda (Cree) Prothe, and parents Elmer and Josephine (Overbeck) Prothe.
Visitation 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, followed by the funeral at 10:30 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, Paola, Kansas. Burial in the Paola Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or a charity of your choice in Roger’s memory and sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
