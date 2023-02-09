1950-2023
Dr. Roger Louis Casper, Jr., 72, of Paola, Kansas, passed away peacefully February 7, 2023, at Silvercrest at College View.
Visitation: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, followed by funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Paola.
He is survived by his family: Eileen Casper; children Drew Casper, Erin and husband Ryan Self; and his grandsons Connor, Bo, and William.
Roger was born on March 2, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Althea and Roger Louis Casper, Sr., of Paola. Roger was so very proud and happy to have grown up in the quaint town of Paola. He always used to say, “I’m just a small-town boy from Kansas.” He treasured his upbringing in Paola where he worked as a newspaper delivery boy, lifeguard, altar boy at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and tried to stay out of trouble with his life-long friends DJ Schwartz and Joseph “Fish” Clemens.
Roger was very involved in many activities during his schooling at Paola High School such as Student Class President, Journalism Club, Kansas Boys State, and was an All-State Athlete. Roger was also a punter for the Paola Football Team, and on the Golf Team.
Roger continued his education at the University of Kansas where he received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology while being an active member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. During Roger’s time at the University of Kansas, he enjoyed attending many football and basketball games and of course the robust fraternity gatherings. After completing his undergraduate, Roger was very proud to have been accepted into the UMKC Dental School. After successful completion of his Doctorate in Dental Surgery, Roger was asked to transition onto the faculty staff at the Dental School. Roger taught many up and coming dentists the Art of Prosthodontics for 15 years. Roger was a beloved professor and received many accolades during his leadership at the UMKC Dental School.
After his time teaching at the Dental School, Roger went on to start his own Dental practice initially up north and finally at his practice in Lee’s Summit where he practiced dentistry for 30 years. Roger loved his long-time staff members Linda Ratliff, Shannyn Engle, and Maureen Lathrom, among others, like family, and always spoke about how he treasured their commitment and support over the years. Roger treasured the relationships he was able to create with his patients and loved the time he was able to give back during the evenings and weekends ensuring all patients were cared for regardless of their ability to seek dental care.
Roger loved his family and enjoyed cheering on his children during their many competitive sports activities. He resided in Lakewood for the majority of his adulthood where he spent a great deal of time out on the lake on his pontoon boat. In his free time, Roger enjoyed BBQing, gardening, attending air and car shows, and was an excellent cook, most famously known for his smoked salmon and brisket.
When Roger was 65, he was regrettably diagnosed with dementia. Although a devastating diagnosis, Roger was cared for by so many on his journey and was so fortunate to have support from each one of them. Throughout his time in each facility Roger was always the most loved resident and even when unable to communicate his well-known side smile and raised eyebrow could put a smile on anyone’s face. In his last chapter of life, Roger resided at Silvercrest at College View in Lenexa, Kansas. The outstanding, remarkable care he received during his time at Silvercrest exceed all expectations and their attention to detail was bar none. His family is forever grateful to the staff and “thank you” is simply not enough. His family would also like to thank Kansas Hospice for their 24/7 vigil support in his final days.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Roger Casper to the UMKC Dental School-Rinehart Foundation. Roger’s family is establishing a “Memory Care Employees Fund” in his honor, please contact Erin Self at 816-352-2906 to contribute.
