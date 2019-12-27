Roger Lee Lewis, age 58, Fort Scott, Kansas formerly of Centerville, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Funeral service 3 pm Saturday December 28, 2109 at the Centerville Community Church. Burial in the Centerville Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 pm Friday, December 27 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. Contributions are suggested to Centerville Community Church.
