Roger Thomas Smith, age 74, a resident of Osawatomie, Kansas, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Kansas University Medical Center.

Roger was born the son of Charles and Kathryn (Elam) Smith on December 16, 1947, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a 1966 graduate of Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, Missouri, and served in the United States Air Force, including one tour of Vietnam during wartime. Roger worked for multiple newspapers throughout his career, beginning in Wichita, Kansas, at the Wichita Eagle and retiring at the Kansas City Star, in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2018.

