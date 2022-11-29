Roger Thomas Smith, age 74, a resident of Osawatomie, Kansas, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Kansas University Medical Center.
Roger was born the son of Charles and Kathryn (Elam) Smith on December 16, 1947, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a 1966 graduate of Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, Missouri, and served in the United States Air Force, including one tour of Vietnam during wartime. Roger worked for multiple newspapers throughout his career, beginning in Wichita, Kansas, at the Wichita Eagle and retiring at the Kansas City Star, in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2018.
On October 7, 1993, Roger married Valerie Ellmaker in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. Additional survivors are son, Jeff Smith (wife Christina) of Madison, Alabama; daughter, Rebecca Pushee (husband Randy) of St. George, Kansas; stepson, Jake Ellmaker of Kansas City, Missouri; and stepdaughter, Ashley Osladil (husband Jordan) of Ottawa, Kansas. Roger was also blessed with 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, one niece, and one nephew. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jaretta Nowell, and brother, Larry Smith.
Celebration of Life Thursday, December 1, 2022, 6 to 8 p.m. at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Graveside Service Friday, December 2, 2022, 12:30 p.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorials are to the Paola VFW or the American Legion Riders and may be sent c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
