1960 – 2020
Roger D. Wright, 59, Baldwin, KS, formerly of Paola, died 1/14/2020.
Memorial service Saturday 1/18/20 at Paola Lighthouse Presbyterian Church.
Immediate survivors: wife Glenda, daughter Kristine Herron (Adam), son Taylor, grandchildren Auggie and Rosie Herron, mother Cheryl McGhee, sisters Terri Dalrymple and Wendy Cherry, and brother Randy.
Preceded by daughter Kassandra and father Wendell.
Memorials: Roger Wright Memorial Fund, c/o Dengel and Son, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071.
