1948-2022
Ronnie Dean Mendel, age 74, of Paola, passed away on February 24, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center.
Ron was born February 11, 1948, in LaCygne, Kansas, to Floyd (Jack) and Alta (Clearwater) Mendel. He graduated from LaCygne Rural High School in 1966.
On July 13, 1967, he married Carolyn Murphy in Vinita, Oklahoma. Ron and Carolyn met working together at the Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant. The couple lived in Bonner Springs, KS, before moving to Paola, where Ron took over the American Family Insurance Agency. He retired in February, 2007, after 31 years of service.
Ron served as a reserve for the Miami County Sheriff Department. He was one of the founding members of the Miami County Cancer Foundation, where he remained an active member. Ron enjoyed his family and friends, riding motorcycles, hunting, camping, and wheeling-and-dealing on vehicles.
Preceding him in death were his wife, parents, brothers Cliff and Kenneth, sons Jeff and Mike, grandson Derry Flaherty, great-grandson Jordan Flaherty, and in-laws Emmett and Julia Murphy.
He is survived by his children: Jim (Dee Anne) Mendel, Paula (Terry) Flaherty; partner, Paulette Bennett; sister, Joan (Delbert) Cornett; sister-in-law, Linda (Larry) Stewart; brother-in-law, Rodger (Cathy) Murphy; grandchildren: Ronnie (Dannae) Flaherty, Bryant Mendel, Katie Gatlin, Jimmy Daniels; great-grandchildren: Gavin, Serinity, Carolynn, Norma, Sarah, Bradley, Brayden, great-great grandson Booker; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Miami County Cancer Foundation and sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Graveside inurnment services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Miami Memorial Gardens, Paola, Kansas.
