Jon Ronald Sanders, Sr., (lovingly known as Ron), peacefully passed away on May 2, 2021, at the age of 83, with his daughter, Jennie & son-in-law (Greg) by his side.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and funeral services will begin directly after visitation at 1:00 p.m. at Cure of Ars Catholic Church located at 9401 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS.
Ron was born on April 10, 1938, in Frankfort, Indiana to Elmer and Emma (Russell) Sanders. He graduated from Frankfort High School and attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln where he did what he loved the most, playing golf. Ron also graduated with a Business Administration Degree.
On August 11, 1961, Ron joined the US Army and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. In Heidelberg, He helped design a golf course and still to this day, holds the record score on the course. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Ron spent his career as a National Sales manager for JWC Environmental, helping to design and sell waste water treatment systems for hospitals and federal prisons. When he retired, he served as a Starter and Marshall at DeerCreek Country Club and made many new friends and golfing buddies.
Ron loved playing golf, fishing, working in the yard, riding his riding lawn mower, helping on household projects of any kind and spending time with his daughter, Jennie and son-in-law Greg. He had a very quick wit and could always make someone laugh. He loved watching John Wayne movies and listening to country music.
Ron is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Ann, of 56 years; his daughter, Jennie (Greg) Chambon; grandchildren Hallie (Drew) Patterson, Gregory Chambon Jr., Clayton Chambon, and Sean McCann Sanders; siblings, Linda Christensen, Robert Sanders and Kay Sanders; and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was pre-deceased by his only son Jon R. Sanders, Jr. There is no doubt that his son was waiting for him in heaven, with a set of golf clubs and ready to go play 18 holes.
A special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Memory Care & Hospice, for their loving support and care. They always went above and beyond for Ron and we truly appreciate all that they did for Ron.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary PO Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.