Ronald Baecker passed away Thursday, April 14th, 2022, at his home in Osage County unexpectedly.
He was born in Morrison, MO, to Harold and Lucille Baecker. He spent his childhood in MO. He later moved with the family to Paola, KS, where he graduated high school in 1962.
He began his career with Phillips in 1965 and moved to Bartlesville in 1968 where he was a loyal Phillips 66 employee and retired with over 40 years of service. He loved hunting, riding his Harley, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He was known as the guy who would help anyone. The best friend a person could ask for.
He is preceded in death by his father Harold and his daughter, Ronna.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; his children Angela (Glenn) Prothe, Laura Baecker, and Ryan (Amanda) Baecker; his stepchildren, Rhonda Askew, Kay Brooks, and Lee Ann McIntosh; his grandchildren Andrea, Holly, Lydia, and Lanie, one great-grandchild; his mother Lucille and his sisters Sandy (Jerry) Cramer, and Diana (Jim) Stainbrook; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
