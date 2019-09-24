Ronald Dean Borovicka, 85, Colorado Springs, CO passed away 9/20/2019. He was a member of the 1953 PHS class. Memorial service was held at Shriners Remembrance, Colorado Springs. He is survived by Maryl, wife of 60 years, son Patrick, Spring Valley, CA, daughter Erin Dutcher, Manitou Springs, CO, grandchildren Jamie, Erik and Devyn Dutcher, all of Colorado, one great grandchild, Lilly and great grandson soon to be born.
