Ronald Brinson Burton, Sr., age 78, Blue Mound, KS, passed August 28, 2021.
Funeral service 1 p.m. Sat., Sep. 4, 2021, Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. Burial Curry Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mound City Chapel. Contributions Linn County Care to Share.
