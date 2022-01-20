Ronald Eugene Jones, age 79, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away January 18, 2022, at The Heritage of Overland Park.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church 602 N. First Street Louisburg, Kansas. Burial will follow at the Louisburg Cemetery.
Ron was born December 27, 1942, in Paola, Kansas, the son of Orest and Nellie (Kern) Jones.
Ron attended the one-room Belleview School for eight years. He graduated from Louisburg High School with the class of 1961. Following high school, Ron attended Kansas State University and graduated in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in Animal Husbandry. He also served in the National Guard and was later called up to serve in the U.S. Army.
Ron was united in marriage to Ellen Louise Taylor on July 1, 1967, in Hutchinson, Kansas. They had four children, Colby, Suzanne, Nanette and Andrew. Ron and Ellen were happily married for over 54 years.
Ron worked as a Biologist at Bayer Crop Science for 43 years and was known by coworkers for his kindness and humor.
Ron was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. His faith and helping others were the foundation of his life. He attended the First Christian Church where he served as an Elder, treasurer, Sunday school teacher, choir member and other roles.
Ron was an involved father who spent countless hours helping his children with sports, school and 4-H activities. He was involved with 4-H throughout his life serving in various club, county, and state leadership roles. He was a lifelong Louisburg resident and served as a USD #416 school board member for many years.
Ron shared a love of sports with his children and was a fan of Louisburg High School, K-State, Royals and Chiefs. He enjoyed attending Royals Opening Day with his family and their friends and was a K-State football season ticket holder for many years.
Ron was an avid farmer and took over the family farm in the Belleview community from his parents, raising cattle, hogs, and crops. In high school, he was awarded the FFA State Star Farmer award and was a member of the FarmHouse Fraternity at K-State.
Ron loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed attending their activities and passing on family traditions.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Orest and Nellie Jones.
Survivors include his wife Ellen of the home; four children, Colby Jones (Barbara), Suzanne Heffner (Scott), Nanette Mills (Ryan) and Andrew Jones (Sarah); eight grandchildren, David Jones, Arden Jones, Lily Heffner, Nicholas Heffner, Everett Mills, Beckett Mills, Dayton Jones and Maren Jones; sister, Rita Winburn (Jerry).
The family suggest memorial contributions to First Christian Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary PO Box 669 Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
