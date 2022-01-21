Ronald Gene Hinkle, 80, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born on August 31, 1941, in Paola, Kansas, to Brooks and Doris (Williams) Hinkle. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Hinkle.
Ron grew up in Miami County, graduating from Paola High School in 1959. He was a graduate of the University of Kansas receiving a B.S. in Business in 1963 and was a member of Alpha Nu Chapter of Beta Theta Pi Social Fraternity. Upon graduation, Ron and Mary Ann married and moved to Topeka where she taught elementary school and he continued his higher education.
Ron graduated from Washburn University Law School, Topeka, KS in 1966. Immediately following, he joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a special agent and served in Cleveland, Ohio and New Orleans, LA from 1966 to 1969. Upon leaving the FBI, Ron and Mary Ann moved to Olathe, KS, so they could raise their children near family. He began the private practice of law until his retirement in Dec. 2013.
Ron was active in his community, serving as a past member of the Olathe Chamber of Commerce, the Olathe United Way and the Olathe Housing Authority. He was a long-time member and President of the Olathe Rotary Club. Ron was a strong believer in public education and the positive influence schools and educators have on the lives of young children. He dedicated himself to this cause, serving on the Olathe School Board for 20 years, including several terms as President.
Ron was also passionate about his faith and was a long-time member of First United Presbyterian Church in Olathe. He was a leader in the church and served in the capacity of Ruling Elder amongst other positions. Many lifelong friendships were born from this congregation and fellowship. At the time of his death, he was a member of Lighthouse Presbyterian Church in Paola.
The son of a farmer, Ron appreciated an honest day’s work and the value of a gentlemen’s agreement. He believed in the art of “neighboring” and in helping others whenever he could. Ron was an avid reader, an average hunter and his dog Kody’s most loyal friend. Known for his sharp wit and quick smile, Ron was ultimately defined by his loyalty, his honesty and his integrity. Ron was also known amongst his family and close friends as a warrior. He was diagnosed with an incurable cancer, multiple myeloma, and given a prognosis of 1-3 years. Ron fought quietly and bravely and never once complained. His fight lasted almost 30 years. Ron credited his faith and his Lord, Jesus Christ, for the extra gift of time.
Ron’s greatest joy and hobby was being a devoted father and grandpa. Whether sitting through a recital or school program, coaching his kids’ sports teams, or sitting on the sidelines at his grandchildren’s games, there was never a doubt, Grandpa Hinkle was their number one fan. Ron was a true patriarch, a treasured community leader and a “good and faithful servant” to the end. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children; Bradley G. Hinkle (wife Beri) of Olathe, Brenda G. Hinkle-Bachofer of Overland Park, and Preston W. Hinkle (wife Kellie) of West Des Moines, Iowa, and six grandchildren; Tanner Hinkle, Austin Hinkle, Grace Hinkle, Cole Hinkle, Cody Hinkle and Charleston Grace Bachofer. He is also survived by his sister Barbara J. Elson of Celebration, Florida and sister Joyce E. McDaneld (husband Mac) of Stilwell, Kansas and their families. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Max Elson, Sr of South Pasadena, Fl.
The family will receive guests for a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Penwell Gabel's Olathe Chapel (14275 S. Blackbob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062).
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, at Colonial Presbyterian Church at the Quivira campus (12501 W. 137th St., Overland Park, KS 66221). Masks are optional at each location, and guests are encouraged to take whatever measures necessary to feel safe and healthy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Ron’s memory be made to the Dr. Wimmer Student Care Fund https://www.olathepublicschoolsfoundation.org/foundation-programs/student-care-fund, the International Myeloma Foundation https://www.myeloma.org/donation/one-time, or to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the numerous medical personnel who supported Ron in his cancer journey these past 30 years, including the doctors and staff at KU Medical Center, KU Cancer Center, and Olathe Medical Center. They would also like to personally thank Dr. Jim Wetzel, Dr. Martin Schermoly, Dr. Howard Rosenthal, Dr. Marc Hoffman and Dr. Richard Mundis for their expert care and kindness over the years. A very special thanks to the team of nurses and staff of Olathe Health Hospice who were compassionate angels when we needed them the most.
