Ronald Lee Reed, 71, Paola, Kansas, passed May 6, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe Ks.
Ron was born in Kansas City, Kansas, to Herbert R. and Alberta M. (Walters) Reed on November 29, 1949.
Ron attended Washington High School with the class of 1968.
He was drafted into the United States Army in August of 1968, and served in Vietnam from Jan 1969 until March 1970.
Ronald (Ron) married Patricia (Patty) A. Wobker in Kansas City, Ks, on April 22, 1972. They made their home in Bonner Springs, Kansas, where they were blessed with a son, Andrew J. Reed, in 1979. Ron earned his Private Pilot's License the same year.
Ron and Patty moved to rural Miami County, Stanton Township in 1980, where he enjoyed country life.
Ron retired in 2001, after 30 years at General Motors Assembly, Fairfax Plant.
Ron had a great love of music and was a very talented, self-taught musician. He picked up a guitar with neighborhood friends in grade school, and never put it down. He played in bands with friends for the rest of his days including: The Lost Souls, The Night Moves, Overland Express, Stanton Circle. Ron brought his love of music to others serving many newlyweds as Rockin' Ronnie DJ in Miami County and surrounding areas.
In 2015 he pursued a lifelong love of the Pedal Steel Guitar, playing with the Kansas Steel Guitar Association. Music was his happy place.
Ron enjoyed his time spent outdoors refurbishing tractors, hunting, fishing, camping and sharing all of these loves with his family. He could often be found in the stands beaming with pride at his son's and later grandson's sporting events.
Ron was a man of many talents, a fixer of all things broken, a teller of tall tales, the ultimate outdoorsman, forever our Music Man.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Herbert and Alberta Reed, brother Kenneth Reed, and sister Marilyn Bivens.
Ron is survived by his wife Patricia of the home.
His son Andrew (Joni), grandsons AJ, Tucker and Cooper.
His brother Donald Reed of Grain Valley, Mo.
Per his wishes he will be cremated, with a private family graveside service.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date, with his favorite things, friends, family, food, music and lots of stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.