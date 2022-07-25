Ronald Maurice Parks, age 72, of Rantoul, KS, passed away July 12, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Ron was born March 26, 1950, to Maurice and Irene Parks. He was a truck driver for 40 years. Ron was the mayor of Rantoul for 4 years. He was a wonderful husband and father. Ron loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Parks, sister Nancy Parks and daughter Christina Kirkland.
Survived by wife Lynn Parks of the home, children Terry Snover, Jeana Ledom, Melinda Parks. 12 Grandchildren and 1 great grandchild
Celebration of Life will be held July 30th 2022. Food and fellowship 1-3pm with short service at 2 pm officiated by Reverend Al Smith all at the Rantoul Community Building in Rantoul, KS.
