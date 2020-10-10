Ronald Prothe

1956-2020
Ronald “Ron” Gene Prothe, age 64, passed peacefully on October 6, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas. He was the first born to Roger and Clarene (Lyon) Prothe on June 3, 1956, in Paola, Kansas. He married the love of his life, Brenda Cree, on June 10, 1978, in Paola, Kansas. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church where he was confirmed on April 26, 1970. He graduated from Paola High School in 1974 and from Pittsburg State University in 1976.
Ron began working for Westinghouse Electric in Kansas City in 1982 as a contractor performing project administration and purchasing activities. In 1987 he was hired as a Field Service Engineer and most recently the Alliance Service Manager for the Entergy and Exelon Fossil Alliances at Siemens. His group was responsible for the installation and service of fossil powerplants through the Southeast, Gulf Coast, Texas, & Eastern Pennsylvania. Ron was passionate about project management and has been an instructor in the project management training program for many years.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Prothe, his brother Scott Prothe, and his father-in-law Keith Cree. He is survived by his three children: two daughters Erin Durso-Johnson (Josh) and Whitney Petersen (Presten) and son Tanner Prothe; his parents Roger and Clarene Prothe; his sister LeAnne Larsen (Jeff); mother-in-law Elsie Cree; sisters-in-law Kelly Prothe and Jody Penn (Bob); 5 grandchildren Katelyn, Madison, Olivia, Donovan, and Walker; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ron would best be described as a loyal friend, a dedicated employee, and an avid gardener. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and son. He enjoyed coaching soccer, working football games at Turner Stadium, spoiling his grandchildren and playing with his dog Chance.
May his memory live on through his many friends and family.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. A private graveside will take place at Paola Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Ron are to the Humble ISD Athletics Brenda Prothe Memorial Scholarship at Humble Independent School District Administration Builidng, 10203 Birchridge Drive, Humble, TX 77338.
