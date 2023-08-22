Ronald “Ron” Lee Anderson, age 77, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Olathe Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, Kansas 66053. Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Louisburg Cemetery.
Ron was born on November 8, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the son of Lee and Rose Mae (Wiskoski) Anderson. He attended high school in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated in 1963.
After high school, Ron enlisted with the United States Army. He served for two years as a Military Police Officer. After his time in the Army, he joined the Leawood, Kansas Police Department in 1973. Ron retired from the Leawood Police Department in 1997, with the rank of Captain. Two years later, Ron became the Chief of Police in Louisburg, Kansas. He served as chief for over ten years, before retiring again in 2014.
Ron is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Anderson, son, Max Anderson, and parents, Lee and Rose Mae Anderson.
He is survived by his son, Ron Anderson Jr. and his spouse, sister, Robbie Burkett-Zipp and her spouse, and nephew, Sean Burkett.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to Great Plains SPCA, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, P.O. Box 669, Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.