Ronald “Ron” Lee Anderson

Ronald “Ron” Lee Anderson, age 77, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Olathe Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, Kansas 66053. Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Louisburg Cemetery.

