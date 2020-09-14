Ronald Singer

Ronald Paul Singer, 74, of Wauneta, Nebraska, passed away Sept., 4th, 2020. Ron was born on December 13th, 1945, in Garnett, Kansas, to Paul and Helen Singer.
Ron is survived by his wife, Beverlee Singer, Daughters: Tabetha (Scott); Amy; Sons, Ryan (Christina), Jason ; Step-daughter Michelle; and Step-son Tyler (Natalie).
Funeral Services were held September 10, 2020. Graveside services: Goodrich Cemetery, Goodrich, Kansas, September 12, 2020, 10:30 A.M.
Condolences may be left at Liewerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.