Ronald Todd

1948-2020
Ronald Truman Todd, age 71, of Paola passed away May 28, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center.
He was born on December 29, 1948 in Ottawa Kansas to Charlotte Louise Lytle and Neal Stacy Todd. They lived in Wellsville and he attended grade school in Rantoul. They later moved to Paola where he attended Paola High School and graduated in 1968. He attended college at Pittsburg State University.
Ronald was drafted in 1970 into the Army stationed at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri, later stationed at Fort Carson Colorado. He went on to serve in Germany. He was honorably discharged after serving 4 years. He later joined the Air Force Reserves serving until 1995 as a rank of NCOIC of Vehicle maintenance from Whiteman Air Force in Missouri achieving his rank as Master Sergeant First Class.
Ronald married Kathieleen Davidson on September 19, 1969 to this marriage one daughter was born Rhonda. They were later divorced and he married Janice Morris on May 28, 1972. To this marriage two children were born Ronald the second and Misty. This marriage ended in divorced on January 28, 1986. He remarried Kathieleen on March 26, 1992. Ron spent most of his working career as a mechanic in the Miami County area before retiring.
He was preceded in death by his parents Neal and Charlotte Todd.
Surviving is his wife Kathieleen of the home; son Ronald Truman Todd II (Jamie) of Olathe; daughters Rhonda Kalyta (Ken) of Arizona and Misty Shay of Paola; extended family James Fuller of Oklahoma, Angie Hiner (Charles) of Ottawa and Autumn Clark (Al) of Missouri; 17 grandchildren Addison, Harleigh, Rylan, Ryken, Ryder, Levi, Lacy, Logan, DJ, Baily, Tommy, Ivy, Jacob, Lydia, Evie, Nash, and Mason; and one great grandchild Greisen.
Visitation 6-8 pm, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola. Graveside 1:30 pm, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Paola Cemetery with military honors.
