Rose Lee Yarnell, 85, of Paola, passed away on July 29, 2023, at her home.
She was born on January 25, 1938, to Homer and Bertha (Dobson) Thuro at Belton, MO. She graduated from Paola High School in 1956. She attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO.
On September 28, 1957, she married David Lyle Yarnell. They made their home in Paola for a short time and then moved to Claremore, Oklahoma. They became missionaries in 1963 for Baptist Bible Fellowship International, traveling throughout the U.S. and then going to Africa as missionaries to Ethiopia (1965-1975) and Zambia (1991-2006).
She was a member of the Shawnee Mission Baptist Temple.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant daughter Rosetta Lee, two sisters Lou Ellen Greiner and Bernadine Alpert, her brother George Milton Thuro, her grandson Stephen Michael Yarnell, and a great grandson Jacob Yarnell.
Rose is survived by her two daughters Sarah Sylla and Sheba Evans, her sister Betty Jo Conley, 5 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023, followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m., at Victory Baptist Church in Osawatomie. Burial will be in Paola Cemetery.
Memorials are to Shawnee Mission Baptist Temple for missions which can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
