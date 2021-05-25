Rose Marie Lile, age 86, of Greeley, KS, died Friday May 21, 2021, at Life Care Center of Osawatomie.
Rose was born November 28, 1934, in the family home in Paola, KS. She was one of nine children born to Eli and June Beatrice (McDaniel) Harbison. Rose grew up in Fontana, KS where she graduated from Fontana High School. After high school, Rose went to work for a brief time for Dr. Grimes’ dental office.
On February 20, 1955, Rose and Bert Allen Lile were united in marriage at Fontana Christian Church. They made their home in Linn County. To this union came two children Daniel and Lois. In 1961, Rose and Bert purchased a farm in Greeley, Kansas where they made their homestead. This farm is still in the family to this day.
Rose was a true farm wife. She helped with everything she could on the farm. She tended to the various animals that they raised. Rose liked to cook and could make a meal out of whatever was gathered and hunted for. Being at home on their farm was where Rose liked to be. She was very humble and very low key.
In her spare time, Rose enjoyed meeting with the County Extension Economics group. She enjoyed getting together with her friends and sharing new things with them. Rose was an avid reader of varied subjects & encouraged youngsters to read. Also she enjoyed 'old style' Grand Ole Opry & bluegrass country music. Over the years, Rose attended church wherever she could. Rose was steadfast in her Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bert, her parents, two brothers Lyndol Harbison and Richard Harbison, and two sisters Joanna Harbison and Ruby Harbison.
Survivors include her children, Daniel Lile of Greeley, KS and Lois (Randy) Pearce of Paola, KS, two grandchildren Ross Hiser of Paola, KS and Justin Hiser of Pleasanton, KS. Two brother Dean (Camilla) Harbison of Paola, KS and Glenn (Barbara) Harbison, two sisters Shirley Damron of Paola, KS and Lenora Crosby of Osawatomie, KS. Along with other family and friends.
Visitation 5-7 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021, and Service 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 all at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Parker Cemetery. Memorials are to Lakemary Center or the American Cancer Society send c/o Eddy-Birchard P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.