Rose “Rosie” Marie Beets, 86, Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park, Kansas.
Visitation: 9:30 am-11 am; Funeral services: 11 am; Monday, May 23, 2022, at Hillsdale Presbyterian Church, 22875 W 255 Street, Hillsdale, Kansas. Burial to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillsdale Presbyterian Church or the KU Alzheimer’s Disease Center. Condolences may be left at brucefuneralhome.com.
Rosie was born on June 2, 1935, in Spring Hill, Kansas, to Frank Conard and Minnie Elizabeth (Mussleman) Storch. She grew up in Spring Hill and graduated in 1953 from Spring Hill High School. Rosie married Lyle Don Beets on March 18, 1956, in Spring Hill, Kansas, and worked at State Bank of Spring Hill. After raising their three boys in Prairie Village, Rosie and Lyle moved back to the country in 1991 to build their dream home on part of the original Beets family homestead.
Rosie loved being a member of the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church and participated in the ladies bible study. She was passionate about the outdoors, as well as animals. Throughout life Rosie enjoyed movies, working outdoors in the sunshine, and collecting teddy bears and rooster figurines, but her favorite moments were spent with her children and grandchildren.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lyle and sister Ursula Makadanz. She is survived by her sons Dan Beets, Spring Hill, Kansas, Jeffrey Beets, Paola, Kansas, and Bradley (Julie) Beets, Kansas City, Missouri, brother Frank Storch, Olathe, Kansas, and grandchildren Kyle, Steven, and Anna.
Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244
