Rosemary Preston-Alexander age 82 of Osawatomie, KS died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes, Thursday May 14, 2020 at Lifecare Center of Osawatomie. No Formal Service at this time
Memorials are to My Father's House in Paola, KS. Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Osawatomie.
