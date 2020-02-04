ROSEMARY TAYLOR
Rosemary Taylor, 80, passed away Jan. 26, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 pm Friday, February 7, 2020. A visitation will be at 2:00 pm before the service. Both at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gardner VFW. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Rosemary was born April 27, 1939 in Jerome, Ohio to Edward and Flossie Belle (Hall) Welty. She grew up and lived in Ohio from 1939-1970, moved to Denver, CO in 1970, moved to Gardner, KS in 1971 and lastly retired to Osawatomie, KS in 2010. Rosemary worked for King Radio, Bendix/King, AlliedSignal, Honeywell for 29 years. She was the Superintendent of Receiving Inspection for 22 years and the Supervisor of the Prototype Dept. for 7 years. She married Dean Brenner on July 25, 2003 in Olathe, KS. Rosemary was a member of the Gardner Grange #68. She enjoyed crocheting, trap shooting, dove hunting and spur of the moment road trips. She worked various jobs in her younger days before moving to Denver, CO to work at Ainsworth and Sons Co. before moving to Gardner, KS to work at King Radio Corp. When the grandkids came along, she ran “Camp Grandma” during the summers where the kids learned a lot from Grandma Rose. After moving to Osawatomie, she enjoyed watching sports like NASCAR, Royals & Chiefs games, as well as enjoying the local wildlife that would “visit” their property. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Rosemary is survived by her husband, Dean, of the home; children: Laurie and Richard Campbell, Wellsville, KS and Wendi and Darren Weaver, Gardner, KS; seven grandchildren: Peyton, Jesse, Jacob, Jarod, Wyatt, Dustin and Tyler; 4 great-grandchildren: Avalyn, Charli, Hayleigh, Quinn, and 2 more on the way (Jesse & Peyton are expecting), as well as many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.