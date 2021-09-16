Roy Carl Stanton, 93, Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244.
Private family burial at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Hill High School FFA Scholarship Fund.
Roy was born at home in rural Spring Hill, Kansas, on January 29, 1928, to Jeremiah Franklin and Virgie May (Green) Stanton. He graduated from Paola High School in 1946 and was a member of the National Guard of Kansas in 1946-1947.
Roy was a watch repairman in Kansas City, Kansas when he met and later married Alice “Marie” Rader in Kansas City, Missouri on April 17, 1950. They moved to the farm on Ocheltree Stilwell Road in Spring Hill, Kansas in 1953. He farmed raising milo, corn, wheat and beans and was in sheet metal business as the owner of Stanton Guttering, retiring in 1993.
Roy was a member of the Morning Grange, Sheet Metal Local #2 and Family Life Group. He was a former member of the Hilltop School Board. He will be remembered as a hardworking man.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marie; sister Mildred Morrison and one granddaughter. He is survived by his children: Gail Stanton and wife Calayne, Spring Hill, Kansas, Dale Stanton, Olathe, Kansas, Toni Stanton-Walton, Spring Hill, Kansas and Rex Stanton, Somers, Montana; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
