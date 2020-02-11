Roy Davidson

Roy James Davidson, age 94, of Louisburg, KS, passed away February 5, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center.
Roy will lie in state for viewing from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Louisburg First Baptist Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Louisburg Cemetery.
Roy was born on March 12, 1925, in Van Buren, Arkansas. He had to drop out of school to help work on the family farm. At the age of fourteen, his family moved to Oregon. When he turned 18, Roy enlisted in the Navy and fought in WWII. His job was to drive the Higgins boat that was full of supplies, troops, and equipment to the beaches. After the war, he married his life-long sweetheart Thelma Lowe on July 13, 1948. They moved back to Oregon with his family after only two weeks of being married. Graduated from Oregon Tech Institute for body, fender, and painting. He had several other jobs throughout his life and retired from Bendix of 35 years.
He was a well-known member of the community- this past year he was honored to serve as Louisburg’s Citizen of the Year. It was typical to see Roy walking around the lake or Wildcat Activity Center every morning. He enjoyed going up to the senior citizens to talk with all the guys and to make the coffee. There were several years when he led the Louisburg Labor Day parade and the honor guard as a member of the American Legion Post 250. Roy was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend, and community member that will deeply be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Emma Davidson, his three brothers, and three sisters.
Roy was survived by his wife of seventy-one years, Thelma, his two daughters, Pam Waite (Mike) and Connie Flaigle, four grandchildren, Michelle (Rob), Jamie (Gracie), Angie (Brian), and Nate, and seven great grandchildren: Bailey, Blake, Braden, Zach, Shyloh, Brooklyn, and Brock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the Louisburg Senior Center or the Wildcat Activity Center C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053
