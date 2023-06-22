Roy E. Moriconi, 86, of Lawrence, KS, formerly of Frontenac, KS, died on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bridge Haven Memory Care in Lawrence.
He was born December 10, 1936, in Frontenac, Kansas, the son of Enrico and Katherine (Vincenti) Moriconi.
Roy was a graduate from Frontenac high school and attended Pittsburg State University where he obtained his Master’s degree in chemistry and physics.
He married Jolene Merando in July of 1956, she survives of the home.
He worked as a teacher for many years at Paola high school.
Survivors include wife, Jolene Moriconi of the home, three children; Lisa Rowe and husband Rick of Lawrence, KS, Craig Moriconi and wife Evelyn of Bentonville, AR, Karen Kay Sanford-Moriconi of Lecompton, KS, sister Lucille Simon of Frontenac, KS, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, three brothers and infant daughter Mary Ann.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac with Father Joshua Evans as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
A Parish rosary will be recited at 6 pm on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Friskel Funeral Home in Frontenac. Family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 pm. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; these may be mailed to the funeral home.
Services are by the Friskel Funeral Home of Frontenac, KS 230 E. McKay Frontenac, KS 66763.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.