Roy E. Wingfield, 93, of Baldwin City, KS, died Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Olathe, KS.
He was born October 11, 1927, in Osawatomie, Kansas the son of William Wingfield and Anna (Tindle) Wingfield. When he was 17, Roy lied about his age and enlisted in the United States Navy. During his service to his country he earned the rank of Seaman first class and attaining the medals for World War II Victory Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal. After his service Roy returned and graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1948.
On September 2, 1947, Roy was united in marriage to Helen Shope, his high school sweetheart, at the Osawatomie Court House. They shared sixty-eight years of marriage until Helen’s death in 2015.
Roy lived in Canoga Park, CA and worked for Rocketdyne as a tool and dye machinist, making parts for the space shuttle. In 1970, he moved to Olathe and worked at King Radio. He then owned and operated a 1 hour photo in Olathe, KS. When he retired in 2007, he moved to Baldwin City, where he lived until his passing.
He loved to travel, and enjoyed getting up and going wherever. Helen and Roy would pack up the car and just drive wherever their hearts led them, often having the best adventures without a plan. He also enjoyed square dancing and bowling with his wife, Helen
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Wingfield; his wife, Helen Wingfield; and a granddaughter, Eve Wingfield.
Roy is survived by 2 sons, Ric Wingfield and his wife, Kathy of Olathe, KS, and Lee Wingfield of Olathe, KS; 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
To celebrate Roy’s life, a visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, 712 Ninth St, Baldwin City, KS 66006. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Osawatomie Cemetery in Osawatomie, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans or the Alzheimer’s Foundation and sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, KS 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
